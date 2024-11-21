Manchester City fan wins £10,000 a month for a year in 'Set for Life' lottery

A Manchester City fan will receive £10,000 a month for a year, after winning 'Set for Life' in the National Lottery.

Dan Cole from Stockport was checking his emails on his lunch break, when he spotted an unclaimed prize message from the National Lottery.

He said, “When I checked my messages, I thought ‘this can’t be right!’ and rechecked everything again and again.

"I honestly couldn’t believe when I saw how much I had won.

"I called The National Lottery claim line straight away to tell them I thought I’d won – at that point I already knew I had won, but I wanted to hear someone else say it out loud to confirm it as it just didn’t seem real."

Dan Cole is a kitchen company manager from Stockport. Credit: The National Lottery

The kitchen company manager is busy making a list of exciting plans after his big win.

His beloved Manchester City are a priority, as he plans to go on more away trips to watch his favourite football team.

He said: “I’m a huge Man City fan and come from a long line of supporters for the club – I already have a season ticket but I’m looking forward to fitting in a few away games now that I have my win to enjoy!

Dan Cole is a big Manchester City fan, and wants to spend some of his winnings on going to more away games. Credit: The National Lottery

Dan Cole also wants to treat his partner and daughter to their first family holiday.

“We’ve never been on a family holiday together," he said.

"We want to see the world… now that we have our win to enjoy, we’ll certainly be ticking off our wish list of places to visit.

"I really want to travel to America, and my partner wants to explore Europe, so we’re just figuring out where to go first!”

Dan Cole plans to spend his winnings of £10,000 a month for a year on treating himself and his family.

The 32-year-old's work mates did not believe he had actually won the prize.

He said, “When I told everyone at work, they all looked at me like I was mad!

"I like to play the odd joke, so they didn’t believe me at first.

"I even had to prove that I’d actually won by showing them my ticket and now they’ve all started playing too!"

Dan won the second tier prize on The National Lottery’s Set For Life on 17 October 2024, after matching five main numbers.

His winning numbers were: 12, 17, 27, 32, and 43.

