Manchester researchers have developed a new test to prevent critically ill newborn babies going deaf.

The genetic test can determine whether babies are likely to go deaf, if treated with a commonly used antibiotic called gentamicin.

Researchers from Saint Mary’s Hospital and Manchester University have worked alongside private firm Genedrive PLC to develop the test.

It is going to be trialled in 14 NHS neonatal units across the country.

The test uses a cheek swab to identify in 26 minutes whether a critically ill baby admitted to intensive care has a gene change that causes permanent hearing loss when given gentamicin.

While gentamicin is used to safely treat approximately 100,000 babies a year, one in 500 babies carry this genetic variant that can result in deafness.

Babies found to have the variant can be given an alternative antibiotic.

The test replaces a previous method that took several days and is the first use of a rapid point of care genetic test in acute neonatal care.

It is thought that the bedside test could save the NHS £5 million every year by reducing the need for interventions, such as cochlear implants.

Researchers from the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) have developed the test. Credit: PA Images

A two-year study will trial the test at large intensive care units as well as small special care baby units.

The genetic test was first piloted at Saint Mary’s Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2020 as part of the an earlier study.

It was then implemented into routine clinical practice at various Greater Manchester maternity units in 2022 and 2023.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) conditionally recommended the Genedrive test for use in the NHS last year.

It is now in use at eight Greater Manchester neonatal units and has has prevented the hearing loss of 11 babies across Greater Manchester, with 4,000 babies tested as of October 2024.

The study, named PALOH-UK, is going to be funded by £1.4 million from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the Office for Life Sciences.

Dr John McDermott from Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) will co-lead the study trialling the genetic test. Credit: Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Dr John McDermott, Clinical Geneticist at MFT and joint lead for the PALOH-UK study said: “We are incredibly proud to be leading this research at MFT, having already seen the difference this new genetic test has made across Greater Manchester.

"We are excited to explore how it can be used effectively at other neonatal units across the UK.

“The PALOH-UK study will demonstrate how the test can be used in a timely way to ensure babies get a safe, effective antibiotic without affecting normal clinical practice, on a much larger scale.”

The study will begin in November 2024.

