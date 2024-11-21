Police have arrested one person, and issued fixed penalty notices to four others, after vehicles were spotted driving over the closed A18 Mountain Road in the Isle of Man.

Two of the five vehicles crashed during the drive, due to the icy and snowy conditions.

A number of road closures were in place across the Isle of Man due to a yellow weather warning.

The vehicles were spotted on the Mountain Road by a webcam. Credit: Isle of Man Constabulary

The Isle of Man Constabulary closed the Mountain Road due to hail, sleet and icy patches.

They said: 'The decision to close roads isn’t taken lightly, but ultimately they are closed in the interest of public safety.'

They added: 'Please do not ignore the road closures; robust action will be taken against any persons found driving on closed roads.'

