Merseyside Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell says she's 'encouraged' by positive results in a crack down on robbery and knife crime.

With the busy festive season drawing near, Merseyside Police carried out seven days of action, aimed at reducing and preventing knife crime in local communities.

Officers also arrested 20 people.

Police initiative to educate young people about knife crime Credit: Merseyside Police

In a series of searches, weapons sweeps and checks at retailers, the results show:

53 knives seized

20 arrests for knife-related crime

34 stop and searches

2 search warrants executed

14 retailers visited as part of a knife test purchase operation

12 bike marking events

Test purchase operations were carried out at various stores across Merseyside to spot check age compliance for the sale of knives, with the support of Merseyside’s Police Cadets.

Of the 14 retail premises visited, 13 challenged the underage Cadets for identification before refusing to sell the items.

The retailer which failed was given advice to ensure future compliance, will undergo a review of its underage sales policies and be subject to further test purchases.

Alongside checks at physical stores, the force continued to proactively investigate the sale of weapons online, targeting online vendors.

Two 18-year-old males from Bidston and Ellesmere Port were arrested on suspicion of online weapon offences following two warrants by the County Lines team.

Through the #KnowKnifeCrime campaign, free KnifeSavers bleed control kits were provided to every secondary school across the Liverpool City Region.

The Force’s Safer Schools Team supported this important event which also educated young people about the dangers of weapons.

Superintendent Phil Mullally, Lead for Serious Violence and Knife Crime said: “The results from this week of action hopefully show the public a snapshot of what our officers are doing daily to tackle knife crime and robbery.

Local trauma surgeons work with young people to bring home the realities of using a knife Credit: Merseyside Police

“Tackling violence is a year-round focus for the force – we are working day and night to protect our communities through targeted foot patrols, test purchase operations, knife arches, search warrants and a range of police powers such as Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs).

“I would also encourage the public to support us and tell us who is carrying, using, or storing knives or weapons. Please come forward so we can continue to disrupt offenders and bring them to justice.”

Merseyside Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Once again, Sceptre shows that the vast majority of good people across Merseyside are working with police to help tackle knife crime by handing in potentially dangerous weapons, preventing them from ending up on the streets and reducing the risk of them being used to cause harm.

“I’m also encouraged to hear that thirteen out of fourteen retailers refused to sell knives to underage customers during test purchases and the one who didn’t is acting on advice and carrying out a review of their underage sales policies.

“Whilst Merseyside Police take robust action against those who arm themselves, they cannot do it alone and that’s why prevention is at the heart of all our work. Our MVRP uses a public health approach when it comes to interventions to try and prevent incidents in the future, particularly through educational schemes.

"This includes KnifeSavers, which sees local trauma surgeons work with young people to bring home the realities of using a knife, and our Mentors in Violence programme which sees young people empowered to try and prevent violence.

“Innovative initiatives like these are critical to the work we are doing to reduce the likelihood of incidents from happening, preventing harm by keeping offensive weapons from falling into the wrong hands.”

If you have information about someone carrying a knife, or know someone involved in crime, you can report any concerns on 999 if a crime is in progress, via 101, or our social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC.

You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

