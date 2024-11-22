Judges at a specialist tribunal have ruled that more than 300 people affected by the Manchester Arena bombing cannot continue their legal action against MI5.

An inquiry found the bombing might have been prevented if MI5 had acted on key intelligence received in the months before the attack.

In the wake of the findings, the agency’s director-general, Ken McCallum, also expressed deep regret that such intelligence was not obtained.

More than 200 people brought a case to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) against the Security Services, claiming at an earlier hearing that the failure to take “appropriate measures” to prevent the atrocity infringed their human rights.

But in a ruling on Friday, Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Farbey said the cases could not proceed as they were brought too late.

Lord Justice Singh said: “We are particularly conscious of the importance of the rights concerned… We are also conscious of the horrendous impact of the atrocity on the claimants and their families.

“Any reasonable person would have sympathy for them.

“The grief and trauma which they have suffered, particularly where young children were killed, is almost unimaginable.

“Nevertheless, we have reached the conclusion that, in all the circumstances, it would not be equitable to permit the claims to proceed.”

The tribunal heard the cases on behalf of more than 200 people, including survivors, people on behalf of those who died, and people who were affected by proximity to the aftermath.

At the helm of the legal action were the three major cases of Chloe Rutherford, 17, from South Shields, who died in the attack, Eve Hibbert, who suffered severe brain damage, and Lesley Callander, whose 18-year-old daughter Georgina was killed.

Hudgell Solicitors, Slater & Gordon and Broudie Jackson Canter, three of the law firms representing people affected, said in a statement: “It is extremely disappointing for our clients to learn their claims against MI5 will not be able to progress further through the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

“Ever since the attack in May 2017, our clients have had to endure continued delays but have done so with great patience and understanding in the hope that by allowing all legal processes to be fully explored, transparency and justice would be achieved.

“It took almost six years for the failings of MI5 to be revealed, confirmed when the Inquiry chair published his Volume 3 findings in March 2023, in which he said MI5 had missed a ‘significant opportunity’ to prevent the attack.

"This report concluded that within this six-year period, the Security Service corporate witnesses X and J gave evidence on oath that had presented an inaccurate picture, and the same inaccurate picture had been presented to Lord Anderson when he compiled his report in December 2017.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...