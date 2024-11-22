The family of a 25-year-old musician who died in a lorry crash have paid tribute to a "talented and ambitious man".

Lewis Simpson was involved in the collision on Albion Way in Salford on Wednesday 20 November, and died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, Lewis’ family said: “Our beloved son Lewis was a talented and ambitious man, who had so many plans and dreams for the future.

“At home, he was an endlessly cheeky, and loving son who valued family time with his Mum, Michaela, Dad, Ian and siblings, Evan and Lewis, especially around a Sunday lunch.

“With his many, many friends, he was a loyal and trusted companion and a collaborator on many musical journeys. The hundreds of messages we have received, all have the same themes of his funny and loving personality, his dedicated and loyal friendship, and his generosity with his musical talents - supporting many other fellow artists on their journeys.

“Lewis had only graduated this summer with a First-Class Honours degree in Electronic Music Production, and was so excited about what the future held.

“Lewis will leave a massive hole in the lives of many, but he achieved more in his short life than many do in 70 years, and we know he knew every day just how much he was loved and how proud we his family are of him.”

