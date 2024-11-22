Play Brightcove video

Ruben Amorim speaking at his first Manchester United press conference.

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been speaking at his first Manchester United press conference today.

The Portuguese coach faced the media ahead of his managerial debut on Sunday, when his club takes on Ipswich Town

He said: "Call me naive. But I truly believe I am the right guy for this moment.

"I truly believe I am the right guy for this job."

Ruben Amorim is the sixth permanent manager that Manchester United have appointed since Sir Alex Ferguson ended his 27 year reign in 2013.

He said: "We have to improve as a club. We have to acknowledge that we need time... but acknowledge also that we have to win games."

Amorim hopes to instil his mindset and implement his coaching style onto the Manchester United players.

He said: “I’m a bit of a dreamer, I believe in myself. I also believe in the club.

"As a coach you have to choose one way or another, I choose always, one hundred percent, our way.

"Since the first day I believe so much in our way of playing, they [the players] will believe too.

Ruben Amorim (right) is the first managerial appointment made by Manchester United's Sporting Director Dan Ashworth (middle) Credit: Manchester United

The 39-year-old is the first managerial appointment made by new Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, who was recently appointed himself by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The new head coach will work together with Ashworth to buy and sell players.

Amorim said: “It has to be all together. If you are a coach that comes in here and has already chosen the players, it could be wrong.

"We have to improve the process of recruitment: the data, the profile of player that we want.

"I have to have a strong position on that because I’m the coach, I know how [I want] to play.

I think it’s all together but the final word should be the manager."

Amorim joined Manchester United from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon. Credit: Manchester United

Amorim joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon on 11 November 2024.

He signed a contract until June 2027, with a club option of a further year.

The Portuguese manager replaced Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on 28 October.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge on an interim basis, and was unbeaten in the four games he was at the helm.

He concluded his short stint with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Amorim left Sporting following a 4 and a half year tenure, winning two league titles, two Portuguese League Cups and a Portuguese Super Cup in the process.

In his penultimate match as manager, Sporting Lisbon beat his new club's rivals Manchester City 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League, after going 1-0 down in the first 5 minutes.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting beat Manchester City 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League at the start of November. Credit: PA Images

Manchester United currently sit 13th in the Premier League, 8 points behind rivals Manchester City.

They travel to Portman Road looking to win only their second away game of the season.

