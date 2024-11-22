Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Zoe Muldoon has been investigating how the long wait for life saving medicine is affecting children's lives.

An investigation by ITV News has found that some children in the North West are waiting for more than ten months to see an allergy specialist.

A Freedom of Information request to NHS trusts found families are being forced to wait up to 42 weeks for a diagnosis and treatment which could save lives.

Megan Lee was 15-years-old when she died after eating food that contained peanuts from a local takeaway in Blackburn.

Megan disclosed her peanut allergy - as she always did - to the food establishment, but it was later found that every part of the takeaway contained nuts, due to cross-contamination and lack of food hygiene.

Megan with her mum Gemma. Credit: Family photograph

The teenager went into anaphylactic shock and died from irreversible brain damage.

Her parents say their lives have never been the same and that her death could, and should, have been prevented.

Since Megan's death, her family have campaigned for better awareness and clearer guidelines on food allergies.

Adam Lee, Megan's dad told Granada Reports: "I still can't believe or understand that our daughter died from eating food."

Gemma Lee, Megan's mum said: "We know now that nuts were in every product at the business.

"It was an absolute shambles, in all honesty."

Megan's parents are calling on the Government to step in and stand up for young people with severe allergies.

Play Brightcove video

Government figures show are there are nearly two children in every classroom with a food allergy, but getting a diagnosis and treatment can be difficult.

Of the trusts that responded to our Freedom on Information (FOI) request, the Northern Care Alliance - which runs Salford Royal and Royal Oldham Hospital recorded the longest wait time of 42 weeks.

Meanwhile, the shortest waiting time was 12 weeks at the Mid Cheshire Trust, which runs Leighton Hospital in Crewe.

Manchester Children's Hospital - 40 weeks

Warrington & Halton - 32 weeks

East Cheshire - 24 weeks

Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh - 24 weeks

Alder Hey Children's Hospital - 22 weeks

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals - 16-20 weeks (urgent cases would be prioritised and "hopefully" be seen within 4 weeks)

Morecambe - 19 weeks

Bolton - 14.9 weeks

Mid Cheshire - 12 weeks

Stockport - No Paediatric allergies specialist

Glossop & Tameside - No Paediatric allergies specialist

Four trusts did not respond

Lorna Connors from Preston says she waited over a year to see an allergy specialist for her four-year-old son Liam.

By the age of two, Liam had been admitted to hospital more than 12 times.

His allergies have continued to develop, Liam is allergic to diary, eggs and nuts.

Lorna Connors' son Liam is allergic to diary, eggs and nuts.

It wasn't until January that he was finally prescribed an epipen - something that went on to save his life when Liam reacted to an undisclosed allergen when on holiday.

Lorna said: "My husband delivered the epipen, his breathing was laboured.

"It's taken us almost five years to build up the confidence to go abroad, and I thought he was going to die.

"I didn't think we would get back on that flight.

Both Lorna's family and Gemma and Adam are calling for the introduction of an 'Allergy Tsar'. A voice in government to support people living with allergies.

ITV News' Ann O'Connor spoke to Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, who founded the The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation after her daughter died from a severe allergic reaction to sesame in 2016.

Play Brightcove video

In response, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know allergies can have a debilitating effect and are working closely with a range of stakeholders across government, the NHS, voluntary organisations and patient representative groups to consider how allergy care and support could be improved.

"Government officials have been in discussions with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, and ministers will carefully consider their views.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.