Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

The Catalan’s new deal means he will spend more than a decade as City manager.

He has so far won 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League.

By winning the Premier League title last season, City became the first men’s team in the history of English football to win four top-flight titles in a row.

And the previous campaign had seen Guardiola lead City to a Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what was the greatest season in the club's 130-year history.

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Guardiola's leadership and spoke of his delight at the manager’s decision to stay in Manchester for two more years.

“Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game.

“His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our Club, and the English game at large.

“This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books.”

Guardiola added: “Manchester City means so much to me.

“This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club.

“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – The Owner, The Chairman Khaldoon, Ferran, Txiki, the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much.

“Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

Everyone at Manchester City would like to congratulate Pep and wish him the very best with the remainder of his time at the Club.