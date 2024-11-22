Police are appealing for the mother of a baby whose remains were discovered in Salford to come forward and help with their investigation.

The body was found by a woman who was walking her dog near Ashtons Field, Salford, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday 20 November. Police have named the child Baby A.

Two days on from the discovery, Greater Manchester Police say they do not know "the background or circumstances" that led to the death of Baby A.

The force is following several lines of inquiry to understand how long the infant was in the field its cause of death.

At a press conference, Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: "This week, we have discovered the remains of a baby near to the layby off Cleggs Lane, by Ashtons Field in Little Hulton.

"Our investigation is in the early stages and we do not know the background or circumstances that have led to this baby being separated from the mum. We don’t know the pressures the mum might have been under before she gave birth or in the time afterwards, but our priority is to find answers, and to make sure the mum is safe.

"We know that this baby’s mum is somewhere out there, potentially watching this, and we would appeal for anyone who may know the mum or had their suspicions about her pregnancy to come forward so we can find her and speak to her.

"We will do everything we can to help the mum. Trained officers are ready to support her, no matter what the circumstances are, please contact us."

Officers were called to Ashton's field following the discovery of baby remains. Credit: MEN Media

A number of locals have left tributes to the unnamed child on Cleggs Lane including flowers, teddy bears, and messages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

