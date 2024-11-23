Police are investigating after reports that a man pulled a gun on two men outside a Mosque in Liverpool.

Police were called on Friday afternoon after two men on bikes were seen to ride onto Hatherley Street from Mulgrave Road, near to the Al Rahma mosque in Toxteth, as a number of people were coming out of the mosque following afternoon prayers.

One of the men on the bikes was seen to get off his bike and ran at two other men who ran inside the mosque. When he got to the front of the mosque it is believed that he pulled out a gun and then walked away.

The suspect then got back on his bike, and the two men rode off towards Grafton Street. The suspected firearm was not discharged and no-one was injured during the incident.

Police officers attended the scene, but both the offenders, and the two men who were targeted, had left the area.

Merseyside Police say patrols have been increased in the area while house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

CCTV footage is being examined in a bid to identify those involved. The mosque is currently sealed off by a police cordon.

Police remained at the scene overnight Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Detective Superintendent Steve Reardon, said: “I want to take this opportunity to appeal to people with information to come forward so we can find the men involved in this incident and take them off the streets. This took place just as afternoon prayers were finishing and it will have been really worrying for those who saw what happened. There is no place for firearms on our streets and we will do everything within our power to take firearms, and those who use them to cause fear in our communities, off the streets.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are working hard to build up a picture to identify the offenders and the intended targets so we can establish the circumstances leading up to today’s incident. We also understand that the community will be concerned that this incident happened outside a mosque and we are determined to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"Our officers will be out in the community in the comings days working alongside community organisations, including faith leaders, and providing reassurance. The use of firearms in our community will not be tolerated. Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.

"If you live in the area, or were passing through at about 2pm today you may have seen something that could be vital for us and I would urge you to get in touch. Similarly, if you were in the area and have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage please check it and let us know if you see anything, as this could be vital in helping us to put those people involved before the courts."