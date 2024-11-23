A number of events have been cancelled or postponed due to the adverse weather brought by Storm Bert.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK, including the north west.

The forecasters have warned of a possible chance of a power cut, flooding and travel disruption.

Poor weather affecting travel and events

In Lancashire, the game between Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth has been postponed after an 11am pitch inspection at Ewood Park - where the pitch was waterlogged and deemed unplayable by referee Farai Hallam.

Elsewhere in the county, Fleetwood Town’s home match against MK Dons - another 3:00pm kick-off - has been called off for the same reason.

Bradford City’s clash with Accrington Stanley has also been postponed.

Preston North End’s match against Derby County this afternoon is NOT in any doubt, it’s understood.

It’s believed that the Deepdale pitch is in fine condition, despite heavy rainfall and that the game will be going ahead.

This afternoon’s Sky Bet League Two game between Salford City v Bromley has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Supporters should retain their match tickets to be used for the rearranged fixture.

The club apologises for any inconvenience.

Elswhere - Rawtenstall’s Christmas light switch-on event has been cancelled as Storm Bert descends on East Lancashire.

Christmas On The Square was set to be held at the town square this evening (November 23).

Now, the event has been cancelled due to the poor weather that has been forecast.

East 17, known for producing Christmas number one Stay Another Day in 1994, were set to headline.

Blackburn's annual Christmas lights switch-on is still set to go ahead tonight but its location has been moved inside due to the severe weather.

The majority of events will now take place inside The Mall.

Christmas light switch-on events have been affected

The council said for the safety of all those performing and attending the switch-on, the planned outdoor activities on stage have been moved indoors, where possible.

In Greater Manchester, two major events have been cancelled as a result.

In Alderley Edge, the annual Christmas Lights switch on has been cancelled.

Sharing the news on social media, Cllr Ali Bates, Chair of Alderley Edge Parish Council said: "The safety and comfort of our community and visitors are our top priority. Whilst it's heartbreaking to cancel such a beloved event, we believe it's the responsible decision.

"We are immensely grateful for the tireless efforts of our councillors, volunteers, local businesses and partners who have worked for months planning this annual festive celebration.

"The council will manually illuminate the Christmas lights over the weekend to ensure the village remains festive and bright."

In Shaw, Oldham, the Christmas Lights switch on has had a major change which will see the event move indoors.

Flood warnings are in place

The Environment Agency says it's monitoring the ongoing situation.

A flood warning has been issued for the River Irwell on the edge of Greater Manchester.

The warning says that flooding is 'expected' at Strongstry and Chatterton in the Rossendale area and instructs residents to 'act now'.

A new flood warning issued this afternoon (November 23) reveals that the level of the River Irwell at Stubbins, half a mile north of Ramsbottom, has reached 1.71 metres.

The warning states that property flooding is possible when the river level goes above 2 metres.

The warning says: "Rising river levels are expected to cause flooding from now until daybreak Sunday 24 November 2024.

"Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Irwell, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around those adjacent to the River Irwell through Strongstry and Chatterton. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

Flood alerts are in place for Preston, Catterall, Leyland and Chorley.

National Rail says various routes across England, Wales and Scotland will be affected by the weather, and some lines may be flooding due to the earlier snow fall this week.