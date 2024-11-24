Play Brightcove video

KSI spoke to ITV Granada's Caroline Whitmore at Hits Radio Live

Youtuber KSI was in Manchester on Saturday night to perform at Hits Radio Live at the Co-Op Arena.

He told Caroline Whitmore all about his latest single, Thick Of It, with Trippie Redd, which could compete to be Christmas number one.

KSI said: "My new song it's gone viral, very very viral. A lot of people have been talking about it, especially certain lyrics.. from the screen to the ring to the pen to the king. It's kind of my life story so I made it into a song. People have had a lot of fun with it."

"I have a lot of fans, kids that love my content, love the music, the boxing, Sidemen, it's cool to be able to meet them whenever I can, take photos, and just be a good role model."

KSI on the red carpet as BGT hits Blackpool Credit: PA Images

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame with his YouTube Fifa gaming commentary videos, will also act as a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent. He recently joined fellow judges in Blackpool to take part in the show’s 18th series, while former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli completes his Dancing With The Stars commitments in the US.

"It was a lot of fun. I loved seeing all the contestants showing their talent, and having a good laugh, the crowd was sick. They were very welcoming, all the judges, all so nice, all so awesome. It was a cool experience, and it'd be cool to do it again."

While in Blackpool, the youtuber stopped by to see his waxwork at Madame Tussauds..

"It's cool to see that, it's king of terrifying. I'm terrified of myself, that's what I look like?!"