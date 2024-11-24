Man dies after car crashes into tree in Liverpool

A man has died after a car crashed into a tree on a busy Liverpool road.

Queens Drive was shut by police after the crash. The main road has been shut in both directions between Moscow Drive and Mill Lane, with people being urged to avoid the area.Traffic monitor Inrix reports the crash took place shortly before 1.20pm and there is slow traffic in the area. The cordon is in place next to the Jolly Miller pub and near Aldi and Marks & Spencer.It's understood that an air ambulance has landed.Merseyside Police have now confirmed a man in his 50s has died in the crash following a crash with a tree at the junction of Queens Drive and Kremlin Drive.The force said there was no other vehicle involved.