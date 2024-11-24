Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott spoke to those affected by local flooding in Ramsbottom

The clean-up operation is underway in Ramsbottom after Storm Bert caused widespread flooding.

Weather conditions brought more than 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in just 48 hours across the country.

The River Irwell burst its banks and the drains could not cope with the sudden deluge in just a short space of time, leading to treacherous conditions on Manchester Road on the border of Ramsbottom and Walmersley.

Cleaning up after flooding in Ramsbottom Credit: ITV

Streets in and around the area suffered localised flooding and parts of Radcliffe were put under alert of flooding.

Several residential properties were flooded in Kenyon Street in Ramsbottom where a waste and recycling business is located.

Credit: ITV

Steve Marsh, a resident, installed flood defences following the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

Steve lives on the road, near where it meets Peel Brow.

He said everyone started panicking when the river level started to rise:

"It got to window level.

"It was also two inches deep in the cellar.

"We were lucky as we have waterproof cement .. and an underground water pump system.

"That was at the heart of us getting all that water out. It cost a lot of money though."

Feeling the aftermath of Storm Bert Credit: ITV

Several properties in Strongstry, around a mile north of Ramsbottom, were flooded too with some residents leaving their homes with overnight bags on Saturday (November 23).

Kath Robinson, a local resident on North Street in Ramsbottom, is underway with her clean up, due to three inches of water flooding her home:

"Three inches with the smell and the sewage is bad enough. It's still damage."

Some businesses shut up shop because of the weather - including The Duckworth Arms.

Staff commented on social media: "We are very sorry to say we have had to shut the pub this afternoon due to flooding.. We hope to see you all tomorrow."

It has since reopened.

A number of weather warnings remain in place as strong winds and heavy rain continue to cause disruption.