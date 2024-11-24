Storm Bert brought heavy rain to the region on Saturday (November 23) causing travel chaos and flooding.

Some football fixtures and Christmas events were either cancelled or postponed.

Train journeys to and from Manchester Piccadilly were disrupted on Saturday evening as flooding between Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent blocked some lines.

Ramsbottom flooding Credit: MEN Media

The yellow weather warning for snow and rain has ended, with the rain forecast to end later this morning.

Flood alerts and warnings are still in place across the region.

4 flood warnings remain across Lancashire.

Helmshore flooding Credit: MEN Media

A red warning, meaning flooding is expected, has been issued for rivers in Accrington and Oswaldtwistle, the River Ribble at Walton-Le-Dale, the river Samlesbury around Brockholes Reserve and Lower Brockholes Quarry, and the River Darwen at Ewood and waterfall in Blackburn.

Flood alerts, a yellow warning meaning flooding is possible, are in place at the Lower River Ribble in Darwen, Lower Wyre River, River Calder, River Lostock and River Yarrow, Lower River Lune, Upper River Irwell and Upper River Ribble.

In Greater Manchester - the Environment Agency has now removed a flood warning in Bolton.

Residents preparing to protect homes, Strongstry Bridge Credit: MEN Media

The warning was in place for Pearl Brook at Horwich, Bolton, an area close to the river from Bridge Street and Old Station Park to the M61 motorway.

Less severe flood alerts, saying that flooding is possible, are in place for the Upper River Douglas in Wigan, the Upper River Irwell in Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale and Ramsbottom, The Lower River Irwell across Manchester, Salford and Trafford, and the Middle River Mersey across Salford, south Manchester, Trafford and Stockport.

TransPennine Express are urging anyone travelling north of Preston on Sunday to check their journey before travelling, as services may still be disrupted.

Travel disruption continues into Sunday with Avanti West Coast among the operators who have cancelled services.