A man in his eighties has died after his car entered flood waters in Lancashire.

It happened on Saturday afternoon on Cockhill Lane in Foulridge near Colne.

He was recovered from the water by emergency services, but died later. A woman in her eighties is in hospital.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "Our officers, along with colleagues from the other emergency services attended, and a man in his 80s was recovered from the water.

"Very sadly, he was later pronounced dead at hospital. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

"A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital. Thankfully her condition is not life threatening.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."