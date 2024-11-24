Storm Bert: Man missing after reportedly falling into River Roche

A rescue operation is underway after a man reportedly fell into the River Roche near Heywood.

The alarm was raised by a dog walker this morning. Greater Manchester Fire service have spent the day searching, and will resume first thing on Monday.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines from Rochdale and Heywood fire stations, along with the Water Incident Unit from Heywood and the Technical Rescue Unit from Ashton fire stations quickly arrived at the scene.

“Crews worked hard to carry out a thorough search of the area, with support from colleagues at Mountain Rescue and the Maritime Coast Guard utilising boats, drones and a helicopter.

“Firefighters have now handed the scene over to Greater Manchester Police, who will resume the search in the morning.”