Play Brightcove video

Watch Tim Scott's report

An animal reserve that has saved thousands of animals and educated children about wildlife is facing a funding crisis, and could be forced to close as soon as January.

The Lower Moss Wood Educational Reserve and Wildlife hospital is based in Knutsford, and has been running for nearly 40 years.

But now, it's hit hard times, and without much-needed funds, the doors could soon close.

It was founded by Ray Jackson - when he began caring for two fox clubs way back in 1989.

Ray pictured back in 1989 Credit: ITV Granada

Ray said: "I came here on a community programme as I'd lost my job at Crewe Locomotive Works. I took one walk around the nature reserve and I said I'm not leaving here. That was right at the very beginning and I'm still here now 38 years later."

"Over the years it's got busier and busier and bigger and bigger. We now take in two and a half to 3000 animals a year."

The reserve also survives thanks to the help of volunteers, like Ian Daniels. He takes Chocolate the resident owl to schools and hospices as a therapy bird.

"All the kids from 18 down to 2 want to come an stroke her because she's so gentle. And secondly when you go into hospitals and hospices, it gives people that calming influence. She looks into your eyes, and she looks deep into your soul."

Credit: ITV Granada

But now the sanctuary is in dire financial difficulty.

School visits have dropped because of increasing transport costs, avian flu has led to fewer birds being brought in. That means the revenue stream just isn't there anymore.

They're now fundraising to find £100,000 as soon as possible - to avoid closure.

"I'd close with it. It means everything", said Ray.

You can support Lower Moss Wood's campaign here.