Three ministerial changes have been made in the Isle of Man, as the Chief Minister reassigns some of the government's top team.

A number of changes have been made to 'reinvigorate the Council of Ministers', with an additional ministerial position granted.

Claire Christian MHK will become the Minister for Health and Social Care, replacing Lawrie Hooper MHK, who resigned in October.

Despite voting against Mr Cannan in the recent vote of no confidence, Ms Christian said she is 'looking forward' to taking on the role, adding 'it is important that we take a collaborative approach to realigning the budget with the mandate to Manx Care'.

David Ashford MHK takes on the role as Minister for the Cabinet Office, replacing Kate Lord-Brennan MHK who is stepping down to 'focus on constituency matters'.

Meanwhile Dr Michelle Haywood will become the Minister for Infrastructure, taking over from Tim Crookall MHK.

A spokesperson for the government says Mr Crookall 'will remain a minister', but not of a specific department.

Instead he will 'focus initially on driving the efficiencies savings programme', while working on external relations.

Further changes will see Rob Callister MHK serve as Chair of the Public Services Commission and Vice Chair of the Public Sector Pensions Authority.

The House of Keys is made up of 24 politicians, with ten now working within the Council of Ministers. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, said: "I welcome Mr Ashford, Ms Christian and Dr Haywood to the Council of Ministers and thank them for stepping forward to serve our Island. I would also like to place on record my thanks to Ms Lord-Brennan for her service over the past three years.

"There remains much work to do in delivering on our mission to build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man. I believe these new appointments will reinvigorate the Council of Ministers as we continue to focus on delivering Our Island Plan."

The Council of Minister is made up of nine ministers, led by Alfred Cannan:

Chief Minister – Alfred Cannan MHK

Minister for the Cabinet Office – David Ashford MHK

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture – Daphne Caine MHK

Minister for Enterprise – Tim Johnston MHK

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture – Clare Barber MHK

Minister for Health and Social Care – Claire Christian MHK

Minister for Infrastructure – Dr Michelle Haywood MHK

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs – Jane Poole-Wilson MHK

Minister for the Treasury – Dr Alex Allinson MHK

Minister without Portfolio – Tim Crookall MHK.

