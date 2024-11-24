Traveller charity accuses Greater Manchester Police of 'discrimination'

A charity that represents Traveller communities has hit out at Greater Manchester Police, accusing them of discrimination.

The Traveller Movement said Gypsy and Traveller children were stopped from attending the Christmas markets and 'forced' back onto trains out of the city on Saturday afternoon. The national charity said it was a 'shocking' and 'completely unacceptable' case.GMP said on Saturday it had put in place heightened 'dispersal orders' to prevent antisocial behaviour in the city centre lasting for 48 hours. A man and a teenage boy, meanwhile, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker.Police said they were 'monitoring a significant increase in footfall', but made no reference to the youngsters involved or trains. The force said officers broke up two fights involved youngsters.The charity said it has been contacted by 'numerous parents' - and that children were left upset and distressed.One witness said: "I saw them all. There were loads of them walking around in groups and the girls were all dressed up. They were doing absolutely nothing wrong, just shopping. It's really unfair that they were treated that way."The charity said children arriving into Manchester were prevented from leaving the station and 'forced' onto different trains.Report Racism GRT, meanwhile, a hate incident reporting site and support service for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller families, claimed some younger children were 'separated from their siblings'.They hit out at 'discriminatory treatment' and called for a full investigation to hold GMP 'accountable for their actions'. Both organisations issued an appeal for anyone with mobile phone video footage or accounts to contact them.Another witness said of the youngsters: "They way they were pushed about and treated was absolutely disgusting. They were getting pushed like animals. You would think the Manchester police department would have better criminals to see to than abusing basically young children."In a press release issued last night, the Traveller Movement said: "Manchester Police have this afternoon allegedly blocked Romani Gypsies and Irish Traveller children from attending the Christmas markets."This heavy-handed and discriminatory action has left children upset and distressed, with parents deeply concerned about the treatment that their children have faced."We have been contacted by numerous parents and recieved video footage of Romani Gypsy and Irish Traveller children arriving into Manchester, and then being forced onto a different train and prevented from leaving the station by police. These children were simply trying to enjoy the festivities like everyone else, but instead have been unfairly targeted and marginalised."This is a shocking case and it is completely unacceptable. We will not stand by while our communities are discriminated against and excluded in this way. Manchester Police must be held accountable for their alleged actions and take immediate steps to end this blatant injustice."The Traveller Movement is a leading national charity and says it works with Irish Travellers, Romani and Roma people to challenge discrimination and promote inclusion. Organisers have also contacted Manchester MP Lucy Powell as well as the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.ITV Granada has contacted GMP for a response to the claims. On Saturday, a GMP spokesperson said: "We are responding to reports of hundreds of youths gathering in Manchester city centre and causing disturbances for retail staff and patrons of the markets."Additional powers have authorised enabling officers to manage groups involved in anti-social behaviour more effectively, and so far, we have issued 40 dispersal orders which instructs someone likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to leave an area immediately."Superintendent, Phil Spurgeon within GMP’s specialist operations unit said earlier on Saturday: "We are monitoring and managing a significant increase in footfall across Manchester City Centre and throughout our districts with groups of youth gathering together and causing disturbances."I have authorised a dispersal order under S34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act across all Greater Manchester. This is in response to a rising number of reports and in the interest of protecting the public from excessive anti-social behaviour, disorder, and criminality over the weekend."This order should help visitors travel across GM with ease and enable residents to go about their daily activities. There will be an increase in police presence with neighbourhood officers deployed. If you have any concerns, please do approach them, they are there to keep you safe."