Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri has been speaking to two cancer survivors who say early diagnosis saved their life

Medics and charities have issued a plea for anyone experiencing cancer symptoms to get themselves checked out as it is revealed the number of people dying of cancer in the North West is higher than the national average.In Merseyside lung cancer rates are among the highest in the region with data showing there are 56% more deaths than the rest of the country.Greater Manchester and Cumbria both record significantly higher mortality rates for stomach cancer compared to the rest of country, with the rate in Cumbria at 61%, while and Greater Manchester is 39% worse off.Lancashire mortality rates are highest for laryngeal cancer, recording 57% more deaths than the rest of England. In Cheshire, people are 30% more likely to die from oesophageal cancer.

The figures come from a report from North West Cancer Research Now, the charity has launched Our Cancer Rates, a campaign dedicated to encouraging people to look out for the signs of cancer and, crucially, to see their doctor with any potential symptoms.

Karen Glover from Chester is backing the campaign, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer after routine screening.

She said: "I had no symptoms, If it wasn’t for that screening I wouldn’t have found the tumour I wouldn’t have caught it early and I wouldn’t have been here on the road to recovery."Only a third of people who receive the test send it back, so Karen's message is to always take the test.

Another survivor supporting the campaign is Gordon Nash, from Wigan, who was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2018 after noticing a small lump in his neck.

The 63-year-old completed his treatment five years ago and is now cancer-free, he said: “I had been shaving one day before work when I noticed a very small, pea-sized lump on the side of my neck.

"I assumed it would be nothing but went to the doctor anyway and had it checked out.

“I was very lucky and my cancer was spotted early, meaning I was able to get treatment fast and I am now five years free from cancer.

"Knowing your own body and speaking out when you think something is wrong is vital, so I would encourage anyone with concerns to make that call to the doctor sooner rather than later.”

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “Looking at the mortality rates for cancer in the region, we have a number of very clear challenges.

“We should not be lagging the national average at all, let alone so significantly – the chance of developing cancer should have absolutely nothing to do with where a person lives. "We have access to some excellent treatment and fantastic specialists in our region, but it’s vital that diagnoses happen as early as possible, so that we can access these services. “That’s what this campaign is all about. If we get better at spotting the signs of cancer then we can get medical attention sooner, meaning outcomes are significantly better and we become closer to a cancer-free future.”

