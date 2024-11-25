Police forces are calling on parents to watch out for signs their children are being exploited by criminal gangs.County lines gangs use children and young people to traffic drugs from big cities like Liverpool and Manchester to smaller towns across the country.

The Eyes Open campaign aims to educate young people, as well as their parents or carers, about the deceptive tactics that county lines gangs use.

County lines are the networks that these gangs use to distribute drugs from cities to smaller towns and rural areas.

Gangs will often offer 'free' gifts like designer clothes and vapes, to then draw the young people in

They rely heavily on exploiting children and young people to transport and sell these drugs in different places.

Once the child is dependant on the gang, they are coerced into committing crime - often with threats, violence and manipulation.

The campaign has been co-created by Merseyside Police, Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Police, and North Wales Police - alongside the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and Kent & Medway Violence Reduction Unit.

New research has found that while most parents are aware of the term 'county lines', only 39% made reference to children, vulnerable people or exploitation - most thought it was simply transporting drugs and drug dealing.

It is hoped the campaign will empower parents and young people to recognise the signs of exploitation and highlight how gangs groom children through a sense of belonging.

The gangs will often offer 'free' gifts like designer clothes and vapes, to then draw the young people in.

Jimmy Belmar, SIO for Project Medusa, Merseyside Police’s dedicated county lines team, said:"Child criminal exploitation and county lines are serious issues that affect our communities deeply.

"In Merseyside, we have seen gangs target vulnerable people and children and exploit them for criminal activities.

"We are actively pursuing those responsible for these heinous crimes, ensuring they face justice for their actions, under the Modern Slavery Act.

"The Eyes Open campaign is crucial in educating and empowering parents and young people to recognise the signs of exploitation. I would encourage everyone in Merseyside to take a look at the campaign; by spotting the signs you could help a vulnerable person. By working together, we can put an end to this exploitation and ensure a safer future for everyone."

Since 2019, police forces have closed more than 5,600 county lines nationally and referred 8,800 people to safeguarding services.

Anyone who knows somebody who is being exploited can give information to Crimestoppers.