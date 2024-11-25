Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore spoke to the two schoolgirls who have been cast in the new Wicked film.

Two schoolgirls are playing a starring role alongside Hollywood superstars - after being cast in the new blockbuster film Wicked.

Karis Musongole, 10, and Hattie Ryan, nine, joined Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, to take part in the new film based on the popular Broadway musical.

Karis was cast as the young version of Erivo's part Elphaba Thropp, while Hattie plays Curious Munchkin.

The pair, from Manchester, are both members at performing arts school Elm Arts Company in Failsworth, Oldham.

Karis Musongole plays Young Elphaba in Wicked. Credit: Universal Pictures

Recalling how she got the role, Karis said: "I play Young Elphaba. I did an audition, and then John must have really liked me a because he didn't recall me, and he just put me in the film."

Her mum, Grace Musongole said: "I’m very proud of Karis, she's a hard-working little girl and she deserves to be in such a big production."

Hattie Ryan plays Curious Munchkin in Wicked and has worked closely with Ariana Grande. Credit: Universal Pictures

Hattie plays the role of Curious Munchkin, featuring in scenes alongside popstar Grande.

Hattie said: "I’m one of the special munchkins. I was one of the ones that could hold Ariana Grande’s hand!

"I had to go to an audition. They just said, 'we really like you' and 'please can you be in the film'."

Her mother, Kimberley Ryan said: "For a little girl, a seven-year-old from Tameside, to have landed such a huge film is amazing".

Hattie and Karis told ITV Granada Reports how they became part of the cast.

Elm Arts trains young performers like Karis and Hattie for the stage.

Co-founder Ferne Collins said: "It’s quite unbelievable to have such a small company in Failsworth, Manchester having these two children in such a huge blockbuster.

"It’s incredible, I’m so proud of them."

Karis Musongole (right) met actor Stephen Schwartz (left) at the Wicked premiere. Credit: Facebook: Elm Arts Company

Karis attended the film's premiere, and walked down the Wicked-themed 'green carpet'.

"It was amazing. Once I told all my friends they were like ‘Don't you mean a red carpet?" and I’m like "no because it’s 'Wicked' its green," Karis said.

They watched the film for the first time at a private screening in Ashton-under-Lyne, before it hit cinemas on Friday 22 November.

Popstar Grande and British actress Erivo play the main roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the new film.

Grande said: “We tried our very best to honour this the way we felt that it really deserved.

"It’s been a part of our hearts every step of the way. We’ve just kept them in mind with us, these fans."

Erivo added: "It’s been our little secret for a really long time so to be able to finally share it with everyone is really really lovely.

"We’re very proud of it."

