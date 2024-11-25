The number of pets being abandoned in 2023 has risen by a third, figures released by the RSPCA have revealed.

Animals being abandoned in Greater Manchester rose to 1,250 from 942 in 2021 when the cost of living crisis began.

Across England and Wales the number of animals abandoned during the winter period has increased by 51% in just three years, the charity said.

The RSPCA has released the new startling statistics to highlight the battle frontline rescuers face ahead of what is expected to be another bleak winter for thousands of animals as part of its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign.

It received 3,071 animal abandonment reports during the winter period (November to January 2021).

Last winter, November 2023 to January 2024, it rose to 4,630 pets who were reported to have been left to fend for themselves - a 51% increase.

In total 20,999 abandonment reports were made to the charity’s emergency line in 2023 and according to latest 2024 figures (available up until the end of October) 19,067 have been reported this year - which, the charity says, if the trend continues, will be almost 23,000 reports.

Before the cost of living crisis the number of reported abandonments during 2020 stood at 16,118 reports - showing a 30% rise in calls in just three years.

The RSPCA believes the surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the increase in people dumping their pets.

And sadly now, during the winter months, the RSPCA expects the crisis to worsen as more people struggle with the increase in expenditure around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - coupled with an increase in energy bills.

RSPCA hope the appeal will bring joy and safety to animals Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of calls reporting pet abandonment to our emergency line during winter with an eye-watering 51% rise in three years.

Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“Our rescuers are regularly coming across dogs in poor health, collapsed and left in isolated spots to suffer a lingering death; sick kittens discarded in cardboard boxes who are lucky to be found alive; or pet rabbits dumped in the wild with little chance of survival against predators.

“With the cost of living crisis we are also seeing people having to move out of properties due to financial pressures, and we are increasingly coming across pets who have been left locked in homes alone after their owners have moved out - like Jack and Poppy pictured who were left to starve on a filthy mattress but were rescued by the RSPCA and have since been rehomed.

“Heartbreakingly, we are seeing many pets left in their own filth - with no food or water, no-one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help them.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes - but to continue this life-saving work we need your help.”

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal