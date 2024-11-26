A "major incident" has been declared at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral because of what's been described as a ''cyber incident''.It's understood, last night (Monday 25 November) patients were asked only attend the emergency department if they had a genuine emergency.

Advice on social media Credit: Wirral NHS Hospitals

A Wirral University Teaching Hospital spokesperson said: “A major incident has been declared at the Trust for cyber security reasons.

“The Trust business continuity processes are in place and our focus remains on maintaining patient safety.

"However, this issue is likely to result in longer waits in the Emergency Department and assessment areas.

“Please only attend the Emergency Department if you have a genuine emergency.

If it’s not an emergency, please visit 111, use a walk-in centre, an urgent treatment centre, a GP or pharmacist.”

Arrowe Park Hospital is a large, acute hospital, located on a 15-acre section of Arrowe Park, close to the village of Upton, Wirral.