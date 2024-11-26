A large scale hide-and-seek game is set to take over a city centre as a huge 15-foot elf on the shelf game begins.

The giant elf will appear in various locations across Liverpool from 1 December, moving each night to different areas of the city.

Daily clues will be found on Liverpool BID Company’s social media channels, but, as with tradition, no hints or announcements will be made before it appears.

Liverpool’s elf, nicknamed “R’Elf", will land on buildings across the city, from Old Hall Street to Hope Street and the Waterfront to Lime Street.

The elf will be part of the city's wider festive celebrations

The game is seen as a beloved global Christmas tradition in which Santa’s Scout Elves visit families each day during the festive season and report back to Santa each night on their family’s Christmastime activities.

Leanne Wilks, Projects Officer at Liverpool BID Company, said: “Liverpool loves a spectacle so as soon as we saw the giant The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf we just had to get involved.

"This has been months of hard work and planning behind the scenes, and we have been delighted by the enthusiasm of our partners who, when we approached them to see if they wanted a 15ft Scout Elf scaling their building for Christmas, have all jumped on board adding ideas too.

"This is going to be full of fun and joy and we want to be able to spread Christmas cheer with this larger-than-life game of hide-and-seek this December.”