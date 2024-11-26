The Premier League is certainly serving up plenty of surprises so far this season.

Few would have predicted Liverpool sitting top of the Premier League by such a large margin come the end of November, after a summer that saw Arne Slot replace Jurgen Klopp as the man in charge.

It's been a dream start for the Dutchman with 16 wins from his opening 18 games in all competitions. The club's captain Virgil van Dijk believes they have the talent and experience to make Slot's first season at Anfield one to remember.

"We want to be successful at the end of the season, we have the players for it," says van Dijk.

"We play, and I play for a club that has proven in the past that we can be successful.

"So, we just go for it and enjoy it because I don't think anyone in the team would like to be in any other situation than we are in at the moment."

After four Premier League titles in a row Manchester City's slump has caught many in football by surprise as well. Five straight defeats is unheard of for the club under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool host City at Anfield on Sunday and despite their poor results van Dijk believes the reigning champions remain the biggest threat in the title race.

"It's only a matter of time I think, when they could get back on track. They have the quality, the manager, they have everything that they need and they showed that in obviously becoming four times champions.

"I think City is still the biggest threat, rival out there and the team to beat."

Off the football pitch the surprises keep on coming as well as the 33-year-old defender took time out ahead of a big week to meet 10-year-old super fan Oliver Johnson, ahead of his 11th birthday.

"This is the best birthday ever," says Oliver who admits catching his first glimpse of van Dijk was a special moment.

"It was like a ray of light just came in."

"I think it's always great to see", says van Dijk on the surprise. "The first reaction is obviously overwhelming. I think he had a great day so far and I'm glad that I could take part in that and helped him having a great day as well."

Oliver's mum says the visit from van Dijk at the Ronald McDonald House Alder Hey was a dream come true for her son, after tough times for both him and his family.

Sarah Johnson said: "Oliver's got a complex heart condition. He has had five heart surgeries so far, hopefully we're done until adulthood.

"This place has just been invaluable during all that to be able to stay and keep some normality.

"A place that we can go as his parents just be able to breathe and let our emotions out but without it affecting Oliver."

As an ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Liverpool captain is backing a festive fundraising campaign by McDonald's to raise money for the RMHC's 14 sites, including their three in the North West.

The centres offer free accommodation to families of children undergoing hospital treatment.

Jo Wilkinson from the RMHC says, "The hospital look after the sick children and we are there for the families and the siblings.

"We have to make sure that they're rested, that they're in a really good position. They've got some difficult decisions to make every single day, and we're there to focus on them and make sure that they've got what they need to be able to get through the traumatic time that they're in."

"I'm here with McDonald's and it's a home away from home," van Dijk added. "To see your kid having a difficult time, having to go to the hospital, whether it's surgery or anything that they have to be in a hospital for it's heartbreaking. The Ronald McDonald House is a special place."

From football to fundraising, Virgil van Dijk is a leader for both his club and its community.