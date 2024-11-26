Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef was in court for the sentencing of the mother, who cannot be named

A mother who claims she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth hid her child from her family and partner for almost three years - keeping the youngster in a drawer under her bed.

The mum, who cannot be named for legal reasons, kept the little girl secret for two years and 11 months, feeding her on a diet of Weetabix and water through a syringe and only letting her out when nobody else was around.

During that time she continued to look after her other children, taking them to and from school and celebrating birthdays and Christmases.

The girl - known as Child A - was eventually discovered after the woman's partner - who had been forbidden from going upstairs alone in the Cheshire home - heard noises, and entered the bedroom.

Describing what she did as "wicked beyond belief" Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett jailed the mother for seven and a half years after she admitted child cruelty.

He said: “To my mind what you did totally defies belief.

“You starved that little girl of any love, any proper affection, any proper attention, any interaction with others, a proper diet, much-needed medical attention.”

He added: “You attempted to control this situation as carefully as you could but by sheer chance your terrible secret was discovered.

“The consequences for (the child) were nothing short of catastrophic – physically, psychologically and socially.”

The youngster is now under the care of foster parents - who said for the first few months they cared for her, she never cried or asked for food or water.

The drawer where the mother kept Child A for almost three years undetected. Credit: Cheshire Police

Chester Crown Court heard when she was discovered Child A was the size of a eight-month-old, despite being just a few weeks away from her third birthday.

Her hair was matted and she had dirty nails, she had a significant nappy rash, swollen ankles and red limbs due to spending so much time in the divan bed drawer.

She could not walk or talk, and did not know daylight or fresh air, and did not respond to her own name when she was first found, the prosecution said.

The mother told police she did not know she had been pregnant until she went into labour, and in a bid to keep the father from knowing she began to hide her.

Child A was born with a cleft lip and palate but she did not seek medical assistance for her, nor was the child registered.

The court also heard during the mother's relationship with her boyfriend he was forbidden from going upstairs alone into her "safe space".

She would also consistently play music or keep the television on in her bedroom, even when she was downstairs, to hide any noises coming from the child.

In a police interview, the mother said that when her boyfriend stayed round she would put Child A in an empty bedroom.

She also admitted she often left the child alone in the house for long periods of time, dropping her children off at school before going to work - leaving her on her own all day.

The woman's partner told police on one occasion, on Christmas Eve, the mother and the other children went to his parent's house in the early morning, not leaving until the evening of Christmas Day - leaving Child A alone the entire time.

The secret was finally uncovered when the mother rushed from the house to take her other children to school.

As her boyfriend was not allowed to be in the house alone he also went to leave, but feeling unwell, went back to use the bathroom, the court was told.

After discovering the child he immediately called the mother to confront her about what he had seen, as well as his own mother who in turned called the parents of the defendant.

When they went to the home they found the youngster had once again been put back into the drawer, and called social services and the police.

The child could not walk or talk after being kept in a drawer for almost three years of her life. Credit: Cheshire Police

The woman has now been jailed for seven and a half years after she admitted neglecting a child in her own home.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of causing assault/ill treatment /neglect/abandonment of child to cause unnecessary suffering / injury at an earlier hearing.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Rachel Worthington, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “This child has been subjected to extreme neglect of her health, development, and basic care needs since before she was born.

“She was left on her own for long periods of time, sleeping in an inappropriate and too small space, and receiving inadequate nutrition.

“When the mother went out with her other children or to work, the child was simply left to fend for herself.

“This child has never had a birthday present, a Christmas present or anything to recognise these days. She’s had no interaction with any of her siblings.

“She hadn’t known daylight or fresh air and didn’t respond to her own name when she was first found.

“This case has shocked all the prosecution team and has been very difficult to work on. After reading the evidence, I had to take myself away and try and process what I had read.

“I am a mother myself and simply couldn’t comprehend what this defendant had done or why.

“The motive behind the mother’s behaviour is still not clear, but that is not the role of the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Our job is to bring the person responsible to justice. That has now been done and it is the profound hope of the CPS that the victim in this case recovers sufficiently to live as full a life as possible.”

Following the sentencing DC Rachel Di Nicola said: “What this child has experienced in its short lifetime is simply unimaginable, and how anyone can allow a child to suffer in that way is beyond belief.

“The shocking neglect was on an indescribable scale and the suffering the child experienced will impact them for the rest of their life.

“All those involved in the case have been left deeply shocked by what we uncovered, and we have all been amazed by the way the child has recovered since they were discovered, and we hope that this recovery continues .”