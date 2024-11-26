Thousands of canisters of nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - have been stolen.

Around 9,000 cylinders were taken after three men broke into Knowsley Business Park and stole a trailer which contained the gas, at around 10:15pm on Sunday 24 November.

The anaesthetic gas is used for pain relief in dentistry and childbirth but can also create a "psychoactive effect" if inhaled recreationally, Merseyside Police said.

The force has warned people against buying the stolen canisters, saying they could be dangerous, adding that nitrous oxide is often "linked to antisocial behaviour and criminality".

In 2023, laughing gas was reclassified as a Class C drug controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, making it illegal to possess and sell. Repeat serious users face up to two years in prison and dealers up to 14 years.

Heavy, regular abuse of this drug also poses significant health risks for users including anaemia and in more severe cases, nerve damage or paralysis.

Detective Inspector Steve Byrom said: “Nitrous oxide is now illegal if the intended purpose is to inhale it and those caught possessing it will face consequences.

"Abuse of nitrous oxide is dangerous and is often linked to antisocial behaviour and criminality. We would encourage people to think about the possible consequences of possessing or selling this illegal drug.

“We are relentless in disrupting and bringing offenders to justice, whilst supporting and safeguarding those most at risk of harm and exploitation.

"I would ask anyone who has information about this kind of activity to come forward so action can be taken.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.