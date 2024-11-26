The world's oldest man has died aged 112.

John Tinniswood died at the care home in Southport where he lived on Monday 25 November, "surrounded by music and love", his family said.

The great-grandfather became the world’s oldest living man in April after the death of the previous recipient Juan Vicente Perez, from Venezuela.

He previously said the secret of his longevity was “just luck”.

Paying tribute to John his family said: “His last day was surrounded by music and love.

“John always liked to say thank you. So on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies Care Home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff.”

He is survived by his daughter, four grandchildren Annouchka, Marisa, Toby and Rupert and three great-grandchildren Tabitha, Callum and Nieve.

His family added: “John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist.”

“John moved to the Hollies Rest Home just before his 100th birthday and his kindness and enthusiasm for life were an inspiration to the care home staff and his fellow residents.”

John Tinniswood and his family at a party held on his 111th birthday. Credit: ITV News

In April he told Guinness World Records he felt “no different” to be turning 112.

He said: “I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it. That’s probably why I’ve reached it.

“I just take it in my stride like anything else, why I’ve lived that long I have no idea at all.

“I can’t think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster, I did a lot of walking. Whether that had something to do with it, I don’t know. But, to me, I’m no different [to anyone]. No different at all.”

Besides eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, John didn’t follow any particular diet, admitting he just ate “what they give me”.

He previously told ITV News: "Keeping active is very important, I've always loved football but when I was younger I was part of the Liverpool Ramblers Association which went hiking all over the country.

"We used to meet up at least once a month, and when all the associations from all over the UK met up once a year we could fill an entire train.

"The Rambler's Associations don't really exist anymore and I haven't been hiking for quite some years but I largely carry on here as I would if I was still living independently."

John as a younger man. Credit: Guinness World Records

John was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912, the year the Titanic sank.

He was a lifelong Liverpool fan, born just 20 years after the club was founded. He lived to see all eight of his club’s FA cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins.

He met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance and later got married in 1942, which he recalled as one of his fondest memories. A year later, their daughter Susan was born.

During World War Two Mr Tinniswood served in the Royal Army Pay Corps, responsible for administering finances as well as organising food supplies and locating stranded soldiers.

John celebrating his 111th birthday.

Following the war, he spent his career working in accounts for Shell and BP before retiring in 1972, aged 60.

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura from Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years 54 days and died in 2013.

The world’s oldest living woman, and oldest living person, is Japan’s 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.