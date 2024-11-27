Tatton MP Esther McVey calls on government to improve guidance for those coming off anti-depressants
An MP has called on the government to provide better guidance for people coming off anti-depressants.
It follows the death of the daughter of a constituent of Esther McVey, the MP for Tatton, who took her own life after she stopped taking her medication for mental health problems.
The Conservative MP says a "perfect storm" of circumstances has brought about a growing crisis.
Described by Ms McVey as "an intelligent, creative and hard-working young woman who brought joy to everyone who knew her", Olivia Russell was prescribed Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Citalopram, in November 2020, to manage her anxiety.
Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate the Tatton MP said initially Olivia responded well to the treatment, but that when the medication was discontinued in June 2021, she experienced a rapid decline in her mental health.
This resulted in a period of anxiety worse than she had previously faced, and she resumed the SSRI in August 2021, but just a month later she took her own life.
The debate heard when Olivia first came off her medication it was without consulting her GP, as she had been feeling better.
But, Ms Tatton says, she should have been warned about the side-effects of stopping antidepressants, and her family were later to discover this is one of the most difficult anti-depressants to come off.
Since her death Olivia's mother Gina has been campaigning for greater awareness and stronger guidance on possible side effects that come with certain drugs.
Ms McVey believes there is a greater need for help now than there has ever been.
The Conservative MP says: "The debate was all about raising awareness of how difficult it can be to come off anti-depressants.
"More people are on them, and they don't necessarily know how difficult it is to come off them, and the symptoms that might happen, and that was what this debate was calling for, greater awareness of the difficulty of coming off anti-depressants."
Olivia’s family believe that even simple measures like placing a warning about the dangers of the medication on the packaging could have a significant positive impact in supplementing the advice of a GP, or guidance in a Patient Information Leaflet.
Ms Mcvey says having met Olivia's mother she was in no doubt that this was a case worth taking up.
"When Olivia's mum came to a surgery in Tatton and told me the story I just thought how brave she was, and really how caring she was for other people," she said.
"She wanted some good to come out of the death of her daughter, and nobody to go through the harrowing situation she'd been through, and so I just thought for the bravery of that woman we do need to raise this issue on her behalf."
The MP says that the Minister for Health, Stephen Kinnock, has agreed to work with her on resolving the issue.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINE247 is the charity’s confidential 24 hour helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
Andy's Man Club
ANDYSMANCLUB is a men's suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
It wants to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgement-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives.
The charity runs weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18.
The groups meet across the UK on Mondays at 7pm. Click here to find your nearest group.
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)