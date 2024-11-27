A man and woman have been charged with assaulting a baby boy - leaving him in critical condition.

Merseyside Police was called to a home on Percy Road in Seacombe, Wirral, at about midday on Sunday 24 November following reports of concern for the child, a spokesman for the force said.

The baby was found unresponsive and taken to hospital, where injuries were found on his body and his condition was described as critical.

Klevi Pirjani, 36, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 33, both of Percy Road, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.

The force spokesman said they appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court where they were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 December.