Pep Guardiola apologises for 'I want to harm myself' comment after Manchester City draw
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised after saying "I want to harm myself" when asked about why his face was covered in scratches - insisting he did not mean to make light of self harm.
The Spaniard was spotted with red marks on his face and head after he saw his his team concede three goals in last 15 minutes of their Champions League game against Feyenoord to draw three all.
When asked about the marks, including a scratch on his nose, during his post-match conference Guardiola replied he had caused it with a fingernail, adding apparently as a joke: “I want to harm myself.”
But, following backlash about the comments, the City boss took to the social media site X to clarify his response.
Guardiola said: "I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.
"My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.
"I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org."
City’s losing run ended at the Etihad but they conceded three times in the final 15 minutes on another disappointing night and Guardiola held his head in his hands in the dugout after a Josko Gvardiol blunder gifted the first Feyenoord goal to Anis Hadj Moussa.
