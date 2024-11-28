Police investigating the death of baby whose remains were found in a field in Greater Manchester have confirmed the infant was a newborn girl who they have called Ava.

The "tragic" discovery was made by a dog walker near Ashtons Field, in Little Hulton, Salford, at around 12:30pm on Wednesday, 20 November.

Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of Ava’s death remains "unascertained", Greater Manchester Police say, with "further pathological and forensic testing required."

A spokesperson from the force went on to say that officers have conducted house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to try and determine exactly what happened to the baby girl, who they have not yet been able to identify.

The remains of a baby girl were found by a dog walker. Credit: PA Images

O fficers investigating the death have once again appealed to the baby's mother, "who may require medical assistance", or to her family to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: “We know that this case has touched the hearts of many people across Greater Manchester, and like you, we’re determined to find out what happened to this little girl.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re working to establish who Ava’s mum is, and all the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led to Ava being separated from her mum.

“We are continuing to appeal for her mum, who may require medical assistance, or her family to come forwards and speak to us. We believe that there is someone out there now who knows what happened.

"You may not have felt confident to come forward yet, but please know that we have trained officers ready to support you, no matter what the circumstances are, please get in touch."

Tributes left at the scene will be donated to children's charities in Ava's name. Credit: GMP

"Touching" tributes left by members of the community will be cleaned and donated to children’s charities in Ava’s name, as officers begin to close the scene over the weekend.

She added: “I would also like to thank the community for their support as we continue our appeals for information. We are now asking you to cast your minds back to previous months, perhaps you heard something, or saw something that didn’t feel right.

"It may have seemed insignificant at the time, but knowing what you know now, come forward. It could be crucial to finding the truth for Ava.”

