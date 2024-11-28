The family of a man left partially paralysed following an alleged attack in Benidorm say he is too poorly to be transported home via air ambulance - and will driven back to the UK instead.

Andrew Frazer, 42, who works at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, only booked at the last minute to go on the trip to Spain for his brother Ian’s birthday and did not get travel insurance.

His family say Andrew, who is from St Helens, was taken to hospital with a bleed on the brain after an alleged one-punch assault while out in the popular resort. It is claimed he was punched before falling and hitting his head.

An online fundraiser to pay for a specialist plane to bring Andrew back to the UK for further treatment raised more than £30,000 - enough to pay for the flight.

But medical professionals say the 42-year-old is too sick to fly safely and is instead being driven back in an ambulance along with three paramedics and his new fiancé, Carrie.

Andrew had to undergo a craniotomy, where they removed part of his skull to release the pressure, and was then placed in an induced coma.

The stepdad-of-two is paralysed on the right side of his body and is unable to talk as he remains in intensive care.

His family hope to get him back to Merseyside soon so he can treated by specialist neurologists at The Walton Centre in Aintree.

Director of charity One Punch UK, Maxine Thompson Curl, said: "People lash out and they never believe the damage they are going to do by throwing that one punch.

"Our heads and our brains are very precious things that we need to be looking after. That poor lad went on his holiday and now he's in a hospital bed and we are hoping and praying we can get him back."

