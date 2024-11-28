A 'sexual predator' who raped lone women at knifepoint in Manchester city centre has been found guilty of three counts of rape.

Stuart Thomson, 34, attacked his victims on Mancunian Way in the early hours on 31st January.

Greater Manchester Police received three separate reports of rape, as well as one of attempted rape, all from the same location on the same night.

A manhunt was launched, with detectives trawling CCTV, where Thomson was seen wearing a distinctive outfit.

At the scene, police also recovered a wool hat, which was mentioned in one of the victim statements. It was seized for forensics, but initially came back matching someone who did not match Thomson's description.

However, when detectives went to his address, which was a hostel, to conduct enquiries, they spotted Thomson wearing a distinctive green jacket that had been identified during the CCTV trawls.

After pleading not guilty, on 28 November, a jury found Thomson of Buxton Road, Stockport, guilty of three counts of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, three counts of threatening another with a bladed article, and possession of a bladed article following a ten-day trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Savazzi from Greater Manchester Police said: “It’s clear that Stuart Thomson is a dangerous sexual predator. He forcibly imposed himself upon these women in a violent and callous way with no consideration for the damage he was doing to them.

“I would like to praise our victims and survivors who have shown extraordinary courage throughout and have done all they can to assist the investigation and prosecution, it is their courage which has got us here today. This has been a lengthy and difficult process for them, and I am full of admiration for the courage and tenacity they have shown.

“By not accepting responsibility, Thompson has forced them to relive their pain throughout this trial. The harm offenders like Thomson cause are incalculable, but I hope this prison sentence goes some way in reassuring our victims, survivors, and members of the public that a dangerous man is off our streets.”

Thomson is due to be sentenced in January 2025.