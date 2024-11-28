Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman will be honoured by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace for services to active travel.

Wirral-born Boardman, who was appointed as Active Travel England (ATE) commissioner in June 2022, will be presented with his CBE award by Anne at a ceremony on Thursday, 28 November.

In this role, the Olympic medallist is responsible for the Government’s agency for making walking, wheeling and cycling people’s preferred choice for transport in England.

In July this year, Boardman cycled from Manchester to Paris over eight days to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change.

Chris Boardman with former Olympian Katherine Grainger at Camp de Loges in Saint-Germain-en-Laye after cycling to Paris. Credit: PA Images

During the 550-mile ride, he visited different sports clubs leading the way on sustainability, including plans to be net zero by 2029 or gathering volunteers to do conservation work and litter picking.

Boardman, who won gold in the men’s individual pursuit cycling at the 1992 Olympics, is the chair of Sport England and a broadcaster for BBC and ITV.

Several former Conservative ministers will be also honoured at the palace, including former Secretary of State for Scotland Sir Alister Jack, Sir Ben Wallace and Sir Liam Fox.

Sir Ben Wallace served as defence secretary under three prime ministers during his four years in the role until August 2023. Credit: ITV News

Sir Liam, a former GP, was forced to resign as defence secretary in 2011 after allowing his friend and best man Adam Werritty to take on an unofficial and undeclared role as his adviser.

Sir Ben, a former British army officer, served as defence secretary under three prime ministers during his four years in the role until August 2023.

In the emergency services, detective chief inspector John Caldwell, who survived being shot several times in front of his son in Omagh, Northern Ireland, last year while off duty, will receive the King’s Police Medal.

Stuart Cossar will be made an MBE for his role in investigations into the Lockerbie bombing and his services to the bereaved families affected.

Nick Gardner, who raised more than £85,000 for charity when he climbed all of Scotland’s 282 Munros at the age of 82, is also being honoured for charitable services in Scotland.