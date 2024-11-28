Three people have been taken to hospital following reports of an explosion at a terraced house.

Emergency services have cordoned off Benedict Street in Bootle after the incident occurred just after 12:40pm on Thursday, 28 November.Fire crews and an ambulance are in attendance on the street in the Sefton town, where a police cordon is also in place.

North West Ambulance Service say three people have been taken to hospital, while one other patient was treated and discharged on scene.

The bay window of the house appears to have collapsed into the road, and debris, glass and blinds can be seen scattered in front of the property.

The front of house on Benedict Street has been destroyed. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A Merseyside Fire & Rescue service spokesperson said: "Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service is in attendance at an incident on Benedict Street, Bootle.

"Crews were alerted at 12:43 to reports of an explosion and they arrived on scene at 12:49. Three fire engines are currently on scene."Crews arrived to find a two-storey property with the ground floor involved in fire. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued two people, who were conscious and breathing.

"Another two people were already out of the property. Gas and electrics have been isolated and the fire has been extinguished.

"The four people involved were handed over to North West Ambulance Service to be checked over and three of them have been conveyed to hospital."Cadent engineers are on scene carrying out tests in the involved property and neighbouring properties."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…