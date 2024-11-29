Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports political correspondent Lise McNally takes a look at the historic day in Westminster

MPs have backed proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales paving the way for a change in the law.

In the North West, 35 of the region's 72 MPs voted for the bill, while 30 voted against while seven did not cast their ballot.

Those who backed the bill include Culture Secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, and Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell, MP for Manchester Central.

Deputy Prime Minster and the MP Ashton-under-Lyne Angela Rayner voted against, alongside Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, MP for Stalybridge and Hyde.

In the historic step towards backing the right for adults with less than six months to live to choose to end their own lives, a total of 330 MPs voted for the bill and 275 voted against.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among those to vote in favour of the The Teminally Ill Adults End of Life Bill, along with the majority of his Cabinet.

Former PM Rishi Sunak was one of only 23 Conservatives to vote for the bill - including two of the region's three Tories MPs.

MPs began voting on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, brought forward by Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater, just after 2pm today as opposition and pro-change campaigners gathered outside Parliament.

It came after an, at times, highly emotional four-and-a-half hour debate in the Commons with MPs from across the political divide making impassioned arguments for and against.

Leadbeater predicts that it would likely be a further two years from then for an assisted dying service to be in place - if it passes through all stages.

During the debate before MPs voted on the bill Labour’s Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree and a co-sponsor of the Bill, described the proposed legislation as “sensible, safe and compassionate”.

“I don’t want choice to only be available to those who can afford to pay, that is not just or equitable,” she added.

Labour MP Lizzi Collinge, who represents Morecambe and Lunesdale, told the Commons: “Patients, doctors and indeed High Court judges are already making life and death decisions every day… in this case we’re actually talking about death or death decisions.”

Supporters of assisted dying wept and hugged as the Bill passed its first vote Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

She continued, highlighting an example of withdrawal of treatment, and said: “One of my close family members, who actually would not be covered by the eligibility criteria within this Bill, starved herself to death through withdrawal of treatment.

“She had been unwell for many decades with a condition that would have eventually killed her, at one point becoming unable to swallow.”

Ms Collinge said there came a point when her family member decided “enough was enough”, adding: “As a mentally competent adult under the current law she was able to take that decision.”

She said the Bill and the “safeguards it puts in place” give a “stronger framework of protection than the existing law”.

What are the proposed requirements for someone to be eligible for assisted dying bill?

They must be 18 or older.

They must be a resident in England and Wales, and registered with a GP for 12 months or more.

They must have a terminal illness, with less that six months to live.

They must have the mental capacity to make the choice about ending their life.

They must be able to self-administer the medication.

They must make two separate declarations, both witnesses and signed, about their wish to die.

Two independent doctors must be satisfied that the person is eligible, but doctors have no obligation to take part.

A High Court judge must hear from at least one of the doctors regarding the application.

There must be at least seven days between two doctors making their assessments, and a further 14 days after the judge makes any ruling, before any action can take place.

Those whose death is expected imminently can apply to reduce the 14-day period to 48 hours.

The bill includes safeguards to prevent pressure or coercion, and those found guilty of such actions could face up to 14 years in jail.

People take part in a demonstration at Old Palace Yard in Westminster, London, to oppose the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Credit: PA Images

Labour MP James Frith (Bury North) spoke against the Bill and argued its passing would “forfeit” palliative and hospice care.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has warned NHS trusts in areas with the weakest palliative care offer will have the highest uptake of assisted dying.

The MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale warned MPs that “neither side has a monopoly on compassion”.

He told the Commons: “I personally will always be affected by watching my mum suffer at her death at the age I am now.”

Mr Farron later warned of “self-coercion” and said: “My opposition to this Bill is grounded in compassion. To legalise assisted dying is to create the space for coercion that will undoubtedly see people die who would not otherwise have chosen to do so.

“There are no safeguards in this Bill that will prevent this, indeed, to be fair, none would be possible even if we weren’t going through this hasty process.”

He later added: “Let’s not kid ourselves, palliative care is a postcode lottery in this country, especially for the poor, especially for the old. If the motivation of those who use assisted dying is to end their pain, you can be certain, and I mean absolutely certain, that those NHS trusts with the weakest palliative care offer will be those with the highest instances of people choosing to die.”

