A three-month-old baby boy who was found unresponsive at a house has died.

Merseyside Police were called to a property on Percy Road, Seacombe, on the Wirral to reports of concern for the child at about midday on Sunday, 24 November.

The infant was taken to hospital to be assessed where injuries were found to his body.

The boy received treatment in hospital but despite the efforts of medical professionals, he died on Friday afternoon.

A man and a woman were charged with assault on Wednesday 27 November, following the incident.

Klevi Pirjani, 36, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 33, both of Percy Road, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm and Section 18 wounding with intent.

They were remanded into custody and are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 December.