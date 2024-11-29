Pep Guardiola insists he won't "run away" from Manchester City's current issues but has admitted he believes his past success has saved him from the sack.

City are in a dreadful run of form having lost five games in succession - their worst run since 2006 - before throwing away a three-nil lead to draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League, on Tuesday 26 November.

The champions next face the current Premier League leaders Liverpool, with defeat leaving them trailing 11 points behind the Reds.

Guardiola, who has won 18 trophies in his time at City, and signed a two-year contract extension, said: “At this football club you have to win and if you don’t win, you will be in trouble.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the UEFA Champions League, league stage match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester Credit: PA Images

“I know the people say, ‘Why is Pep not in trouble, why is Pep not sacked?’ What we have done the last eight years is why I have this margin.

“The people rely on me, the hierarchy, the people. It is not normal in the big clubs to do the results we have but we have to accept it.

“What’s for sure I want to stay, I want to do it. But the moment I feel I am not positive for the club another one will come. It has to be.

"We lost five games, drew the last one when we should have won, but it happens in football sometimes.

“No complaining, no blaming, no pointing – don’t run away from your responsibility. I have absolutely all on my shoulders. I have to and I want it.

“I want the opportunity to try. I don’t want to run. I want to be there and rebuild the team in many aspects from now on until the end of the season and next season. I want to continue up there.

“It’s not nice to live, of course it’s not nice, but what do you expect? That everything is red carpet?

“It’s not an excuse that Rodri is not there. What are we going to do, cry all the time that Rodri is not there or that the four central defenders have not been there for a long time in the last month? I have to find a solution and the way to do it. I’m trying every day.

“We will be back, I know that. I don’t know when. That is the truth.”

