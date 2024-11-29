A facial reconstruction of a woman whose body was found in a river has been released by police more than eight months after she was discovered.

The woman was found by a member of the public in the River Mersey, near Chorlton Water Park in Manchester, on 21 March 2024 but remains unidentified.

In an effort to identify her Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has released a facial reconstruction, which was created by Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University.

The woman's body was discovered in the River Mersey in March Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "We have worked with numerous experts covering a wide range of forensic examinations and tests available to us, but we have sadly been unable to uncover the woman's identity.

"We want nothing more than to reunite her with her family and friends. She could be someone's mother, auntie, sister, or cousin - somebody out there will know who she is and we want to ensure she gets back to her loved ones.

"If you have any information at all, please do get in touch with us. Even the smallest amount of information could greatly benefit in finding out who she is, and the circumstances which led to her sadly being discovered in the river more than eight months ago."

Detectives have issued images of the type of clothing worn by the woman Credit: GMP

The force also said detailed forensic, DNA and investigative work had been carried out over the past eight months.

It adds that the woman is from a European background, about 5ft 1in tall, of a slim build and with dark brown hair.

Police believe she is between 26 and 40, although could be older or younger, and when she was discovered she was wearing a Primark neon green strapless corset style top.

She was also wearing New Look branded Jenna black jeans in a size 8, and dark green anti-slip socks, of the type that are believed to be used in hospitals and care facilities, although officers say they can also be purchased in shops and online.

The woman was also wearing Jenna branded jeans Credit: GMP

The woman, who had an elastic band and hair bobble on her wrist, is thought to have been in the water for one or two months before she was discovered.

Police believe she may have entered the water in a surrounding area or region, with the River Tame and River Goyt both merging into the River Mersey.

GMP say her cause of death is being treated as unexplained and further analysis of her body is due to be completed, and they're appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

