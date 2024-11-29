A nursery and its directors have been fined after mouse droppings were found throughout the premises - including on top of children's cups and bottles and in their playrooms.

Cornerhouse Day Nursery Ltd, in Lees, Oldham, was prosecuted for food hygiene offences after officers found dirty appliances, and holes in the back of cupboards which were not pest-proofed.

Rodent droppings were found throughout the nursery, including on top of open bags of pasta, on bibs, in boxes of children’s cups and bottles, on work surfaces and in the children’s playrooms.

Dirt was found on the flooring and equipment, including the oven and the microwave, were found to be dirty.

Following an inspection in November 2023 the directors voluntarily agreed to close until the premises had been cleaned, and the nursery was issued with a 0 rating – meaning urgent improvement was necessary.

A further inspection a few days later found standards had improved and the nursery was allowed to reopen, but due to the seriousness of the issues discovered on the first visit legal proceedings were launched by Oldham Council.

Holes were found in the back of kitchen cupboards that had not been pest proofed. Credit: Oldham Council

The directors and company pleaded guilty to two charges under Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations and were sentenced at Tameside Magistrates Court on 22 November.

Cornerhouse Day Nursery Ltd was fined a total of £2,000 with costs of £1,087 and a victim surcharge of £800.

Alison O’Reilly was fined £380, with £350 costs and victim surcharge of £152 and her fellow director, Sadie Parsons, was also fined £461, with £350 costs and victim surcharge of £184

Councillor Chris Goodwin said: “The safety of our residents and their children is a priority for this administration. This nursery previously had a five star rating for food hygiene and safety.

“So, it’s really disappointing that they let standards fall so much.

“The building was very unclean and we’d have been failing in our duties, especially to the children and their parents, if we hadn’t taken action. The business is continuing to make improvements and that’s good.

“We want to see businesses doing well and if you are struggling, please get in touch with our food safety team as they are here to help.”