A former police officer convicted of possessing hundreds of indecent images of children would have been sacked if he had not already resigned, his force has said.

Mark Rosebury was found with a total of 525 images - with almost half of the most severe type - when officers seized his devices from his Lancashire home.

The former Greater Manchester Police constable was jailed for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing extreme images and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child at Preston Crown Court in September.

Now, following a misconduct hearing, where gross misconduct was proven, police bosses have labelled his crimes as "abhorrent", adding him to the Royal College of Policing's Barred List, banning him from ever working in policing again.

Rosenbury was arrested after an investigation into the possession and distribution of indecent images of children by Lancashire Police's online child abuse investigation team in May 2023.

Officers later found 257 Category A images - the most severe form - together with 110 Category B and 158 Category C images, at his home in Bacup.

Chief Resources Officer, Lee Rawlinson, said in his judgement he was "satisfied that the evidence is incontrovertible".

He said had Rosebury, who was 38 when he was jailed, not have already resigned, he would have been dismissed.

"Mr Rosebury's conviction, inevitably brings the profession of policing into disrepute and clearly has the potential to damage the trust that the public have a right to expect of their police service," Mr Rawlinson said.

"I believe the public would view these offences as abhorrent and the victims confidence in the police would be significantly undermined.

"The offence committed by Mr Rosebury and his behaviour was contrary to the most clearly expressed instruction as to the standards required of a well conducted officer.

"In respect of the harm, the harm to the reputation and standing of the service is self-evidently clearly established."

"Mr Rosebury's offending behaviour was simply unacceptable. His conduct has carried very grave consequences for him in his life and has led to the termination of his career.

"Police officers must ensure that their professional behaviour is always of an impeccable character and this case is clearly far from that."