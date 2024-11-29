Passengers watched in horror as a 15-year-old boy was stabbed on a bus in Liverpool and then found bleeding heavily nearby.Merseyside Police were called to Walton Hall Road at around 5.35pm after reports of an altercation on a Stagecoach bus.The boy was on the bus, believed to be the 19 service, when two teenagers got on and a row ensued.

Merseyside Police called to Walton Hall Road at around 5.35pm after reports of an altercation on a Stagecoach bus Credit: Liverpool Echo

All three teenagers then ran out of the vehicle and emergency services were contacted.The 15-year-old victim was located nearby with stab wounds to his back and he has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.An investigation is ongoing to locate the two suspects, who are described as being teenage boys dressed in all black clothing and had face coverings.After the two males got off the bus, it’s believed they ran in the direction of Queens Drive.A cordon remains in place at the scene and officers will be carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries as part of the early stages of the investigation.Detective Chief Inspector Lynsay Armbruster said: “This was clearly a shocking incident that has left a teenage boy in hospital with serious injuries.“The incident started with an altercation on the bus involving three males. They have all subsequently got off the bus and shortly afterwards officers were able to locate the victim nearby with serious stab wounds to his back.“The community will rightly be concerned by this incident, but please be assured that we are taking this extremely seriously and we are determined to find the two m“The bus would have been busy with other passengers, who will also be alarmed at witnessing what happened. If you saw anything or have any information about this incident, please get in touch.

"Similarly, if you live in the area or were driving past at the time and saw what happened before or after the altercation on the bus, please come forward.ales involved.“There is simply no place in our communities for knives and on Merseyside we sadly know the consequences of people carrying these weapons.

"The use of knives is reckless and will not be tolerated, and can have tragic consequences, not only for the victim and their family but also for the offenders involved.

"I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime.”"If you have any information about this incident, you can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC, quoting log number 764 of 29th November. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and make a report anonymously."