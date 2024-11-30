A "prolific" predator who groomed young girls on social media before assaulting them is facing a long jail sentence after being found guilty of rape and a string of sexual offences.

Philip Hamer, 34, was charged in March 2024 with sexual offences against eight victims between 2010 and 2023.

Hamer had already admitted several offences but following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, he was found guilty of a further 21 charges, including eight counts of rape; seven counts of sexual assault; six counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; and one count of sexual activity with a child.

Detectives found that he used social media apps to target and make contact with his victims by manipulating and grooming them.

Many of Hamer’s victims were teenagers at the time they were abused. After one victim came forward, Hamer’s phone was seized which enabled police to trace further victims.

Hamer, of Birchfield Drive, Worsley, iincited his victims to send him hundreds of pictures and videos over a period of seven years.

Philip Hamer is a former ice hockey player and appeared as an extra on TV Credit: MEN Media

Officers later found voyeuristic videos and pictures Hamer had taken of people in changing rooms who were not aware they were being filmed.

Greater Manchester Police Detective Constable Denise Garde said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery of those victims who came forward and reported their abuse to us.

" Time is no barrier when it comes to being sexually abused – no matter how long ago it was, or old you were at the time, we will listen to you.

“Hamer managed to instil fear in his victims - he was much older than them, he offered them lifts in his car so he knew where they lived.

"He groomed the victims and survivors at the centre of their case, instilled fear, and exploited their vulnerabilities.

“It took one brave victim to come forward, speak to our officers and detail their abuse. This opened up the whole case and resulted in us obtaining evidence that Hamer was a prolific sex offender."

Hamer was found guilty of 33 charges by a jury at a trial which concluded on Friday, 29 November 2024.

Hamer , who worked as an ice hockey player and had appeared on television shows like Coronation Street as an extra, will be sentenced in January 2025.

