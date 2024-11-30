Saplings from a famous tree that was unlawfully cut down will be given to two North West causes as part of a National Trust campaign called 'Trees of Hope'.

The Sycamore Gap tree grew close to a stretch of Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland and was arguably the most famous tree in the UK.

It was also one of the most photographed trees in the country and was held close to the hearts of the many who made the pilgrimage to see it.

Sycamore Gap in Northumbria. Credit: PA

The tree also featured in several TV shows and films such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.

But, in September 2023, it was found to have been felled illegally overnight, and the public outpouring of grief and loss was felt on an international scale.

After the felling, seeds were collected from the site and sent to the National Trust's Plant Conservation Centre.

Nearly 500 applications were received for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot in height that the tree was at the time of felling.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital will receive a sapling. Credit: PA Images

The new homes for the saplings, including St Joseph's and Alder Hey, will all be in publicly accessible spaces, to help people to feel part of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy.

St Joseph’s Hospice applied for one of the saplings because it symbolises hope and fits with the hospice’s philosophy of ‘bringing life into people’s days’.

The sapling will be planted in the grounds of St Joseph's Hospice in Thornton, Merseyside

Mike Parr, Chief Executive of St Joseph’s Hospice, said: “Like many people, I was devastated to hear about the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.

"Having spent many happy times there myself, including on several Hadrian’s Wall charity walks, this is a small piece of history and it is a real honour and privilege to have one of its saplings here at the hospice as a symbol of hope and life for our community.

“Our woodland provides local families with a great deal of comfort and our Tree of Hope will take pride of place right at the front of our main reception area, in an area filled with daffodil bulbs, so that everyone visiting the hospice and walking in our woodland will be able to enjoy watching it grow.”

The National Trust Plant Conservation Centre - where seedlings and shoots taken from the ‘sycamore gap’ tree have been nurtured.

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties, said: “Each and every application for a ‘Tree of Hope’ told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature.

"They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the country, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...