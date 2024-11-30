A police scene at a playing fields in Greater Manchester where the body of a baby girl was found has been stood down, officers have said.But the investigation into the death of Baby Ava, as the child has been named by police, continues as well as a huge appeal to trace her mother. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she may need urgent medical attention.

Baby Ava was found by in freezing temperatures by a dog walker at 12:22pm on 20 November on Ashtons Field, Salford, which is off Cleggs Lane near where it crosses the M61 motorway.Detectives said a cause of death "remains unascertained pending further investigation."

In an update on Saturday, 29 November, GMP Salford said dozens of soft toys left at the scene by members of the public have been 'carefully collected' and will now be donated to new homes.

A little jacket left at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

The update read: "The scene for Baby Ava has now been closed with the investigation still continuing.

"Your wonderful tributes have been carefully collected and now they will start their Journey to forever homes in the memory of Baby Ava."Your local neighbour team will keep you updated and hopefully the memory of Ava will light up a young persons Christmas."In a statement yesterday Insp Steve Corless said: "This is an opportunity to extend the kindness the local community have provided. We can turn sorrow into joy by passing on one of Ava's tributes to somebody less fortunate."This tragic event has brought this fantastic community together and once again your local team are amazed at your kindness and support. We will of course keep you updated on the journey of Ava's gifts."

