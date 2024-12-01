The HMS Prince of Wales has arrived in Liverpool for an eight-day visit to her affiliated city.

The aircraft carrier has made her way to the city a day earlier than planned after arrangements were changed because of predicted bad weather tomorrow.

It was confirmed on the vessel's official Twitter/X account yesterday that she would be docking at the Liverpool Cruise Liner Terminal on Sunday morning.

The account said: "Announcement: Due to predicted inclement weather on Monday, we plan to arrive in Liverpool this Sunday morning, around 10am! As always, subject to change!"

The 65,000 tonne vessel has a company of 700 sailors - increased to around 1,600 with aircraft on board.

The ship is visiting her affiliated city for the first time in four years.

HMS Prince of Wales will stay in Liverpool for eight days Credit: Liverpool Echo

On Tuesday December 3 the ship will celebrate her ties with the city with the unveiling of a ‘Penny Lane’ street sign onboard, donated on behalf of the city by Lord Mayor Cllr Richard Kemp. One of the main passageways on board will be renamed after the classic Beatles song.

The following day there will be a presentation of the ship's crest at Everton's Goodison Park ahead of the match against Wolves.

A formal presentation by crew will take place on the pitch to Everton FC ambassadors.

People turned out to welcome the HMS Prince of Wales to Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

One of the highlights of the visit will be the Freedom Parade on Friday, December 6.

Civic dignitaries and leading figures from industry, education and Liverpool’s cultural scene will give a demonstration of the ship's operations, followed by a ceremonial sunset ceremony supported by the Corps of Drums of His Majesty’s Royal Marines.

HMS Prince of Wales will depart on Monday, December 9.

